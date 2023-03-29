Shore

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION Contemporary Christian K-LOVE and Worship AIR1 welcomes STEVE SHORE as EMF Music Platforms Program Manager.



He comes from a 20+ career at HOPE MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian WAY-FM, where he most recently served as PD (NET NEWS 1/4/23).



SHORE will be responsible for all current and new format streams and will report to VP/ Audio Streaming JARROD GRAETZ (NET NEWS 3/7/23).



His last day at WAY-FM was TODAY (3/29) and will start at EMF TOMORROW (3/30).

