-
Audacy Las Vegas Announces Contract Extensions For Hector 'DJ CO1' Minjarez, Stephanie Sidela
by Roy Trakin
March 30, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
AUDACY announces two new contract extensions, one for Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS and Hot AC KXQQ (Q100.5)/LAS VEGAS APD HECTOR "DJ CO1" MINJAREZ, who has re-signed to a multiyear extension. CO1 will retain his on-air duties on both KLUC and KXQQ. Hot AC KMXB (MIX 94.1)/VEGAS' STEPHANIE SIDELA re-signs a multiyear extension to continue her role as producer for "MERCEDES In The Morning."
Commented AUDACY LAS VEGAS Ops Mgr. JB KING, "We feel lucky to retain two smart, passionate and extremely talented individuals within the AUDACY family."