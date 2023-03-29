DJ CO1 & Sidela

AUDACY announces two new contract extensions, one for Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS and Hot AC KXQQ (Q100.5)/LAS VEGAS APD HECTOR "DJ CO1" MINJAREZ, who has re-signed to a multiyear extension. CO1 will retain his on-air duties on both KLUC and KXQQ. Hot AC KMXB (MIX 94.1)/VEGAS' STEPHANIE SIDELA re-signs a multiyear extension to continue her role as producer for "MERCEDES In The Morning."

Commented AUDACY LAS VEGAS Ops Mgr. JB KING, "We feel lucky to retain two smart, passionate and extremely talented individuals within the AUDACY family."

