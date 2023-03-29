The Zombies On Qobuz

QOBUZ, the music streaming and download platform, will host ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductees ROD ARGENT and COLIN BLUNSTONE of THE ZOMBIES this afternoon at 4p (ET)/1p (PT) for a special celebration of their upcoming album, "Different Game," out this FRIDAY.

PORTUGAL. THE MAN's ERIC HOWK and KYLE O'QUIN and CAGE THE ELEPHANT's NICK BOCKRATH and MATTHEW MINISTER will also join the conversation to discuss songwriting, recording, inspirations, touring, and more. The panel discussion will be moderated by music journalist and QOBUZ contributor ROBERT BAIRD.

Watch on QOBUZ’s FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE pages. RSVP to attend here.

Listen to "Different Game" on FRIDAY in 24-bit Hi-Res on QOBUZ here.

Previous conversations in the QOBUZ LIVE livestream event series have featured PERRY FARRELL, CRAZY HORSE's NILS LOFGREN and BILLY TALBOT, GRAMMY-award winning drummer TERRI LYNE CASRRINGTON, jazz expert ASHLEY KAHN and others.

