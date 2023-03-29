Talent & Programming -- Out To Save Radio

Continued growth of the broadcast and audio industry is largely dependent upon the growth of a younger demographic. We must expand our audience to survive. The key to capturing, nurturing, and keeping the engagement and loyalty of Gen Z is developing talent who can relate to that generation. Beyond “Social Media,” how do we accomplish this?

This panel will explore that in depth by identifying some of the industries' rising stars and sharing examples of how they are succeeding with both the audio and digital platforms. More importantly, how they translate the use of their social media accounts to benefit their traditional audio platforms.

It will also feature a seasoned panel of talent and programmers who will provide advice on how to train and nurture young talent, and more importantly, how to bridge the generation gap between those who have been in the business for many years and those who are just diving in. What can seasoned talent and Gen Z talent learn from one another? And how will that help us in attracting the largest available audience out there?

Moderated by CHARESE FRUGE, ALL ACCESS Associate Country Editor this all-star panel has lots to say:

BROADWAY BILL LEE, Afternoons, WCBS-F/NEW YORK

FRED, Mornings, WKSC/CHICAGO

GREG BEHARRELL, Syndicated night host, KLOS/LOS ANGELES

SHERI LYNCH, Syndicated morning co-host, WKQC/CHARLOTTE

TONY TRAVATTO, EVP/Programming, OM/PD IHEARTMEDIA/DETROIT

WILL CALDER, Dir./Programming & Operations, WPOW/MIAMI

Enhanced Talent Guidance & Support (creation of new stars)

Accelerating Our Digital Future (be on a level playing field with DSPs)

What does AI mean for radio? (programming, voiceovers, production)

Increasing Revenue (exploring new models)

Decreasing Interruptions (commercials)

Trends In Ratings (reversing the slide; increasing sample sizes)

Trends In Music (making sense of using metrics, callout in 2023)

