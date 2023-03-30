Hitting The Road

ODESZA have just announced the follow-up to 2022’s The Last Goodbye Tour. The second leg begins with an appearance JUNE 14th in MONTREAL. Stops along the 19-city tour include SAN DIEGO, COLUMBUS, INDIANAPOLIS and NEW ORLEANS. In addition, they will be headline performers this year at GOVERNORS BALL, LOLLAPALOOZA, BONNAROO, OUTSIDE LANDS, LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL and ELECTRIC FOREST.

Artists providing support on the tour include BOB MOSES, BONOBO (DJ set), BIG BOI, TOKiMONSTA, DRAMA, NEIL FRANCES, and QRTR & OLAN on select dates.

Pre-sales are underway with general on-sale starting FRIDAY. Go here for more information.

