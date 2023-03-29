Shomby

COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY is still basking on the glow of a successful COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR, held earlier this month, and says, “It’s my belief that CRS 2023 will be considered a turning point for the format and the genre.”

As he writes in his latest column for ALL ACCESS, “This was my 20th CRS, and I can tell you with no reservation that the energy at CRS 2023 was the highest I’ve seen in about five years, maybe more. I sensed an openness to share and a desire to learn … I felt a sense of rejuvenation and renewal at CRS 2023. Everyone in attendance appeared to be ‘all in.’”

So how do we take that momentum and apply it to the industry? Offers SHOMBY, “Now it’s time, if you haven’t already, to take this energy and enthusiasm and use it. We have a lot to prove with this format. Use that … ’we’ll address what we can control’ attitude at the seminar, and apply it to your situation.” This includes digging into the research presented at CRS and the new AI technologies discussed there, as well as committing to coaching talent and brainstorming ideas with them.

SHOMBY’s latest column, “I’m Still ‘Feeling’ CRS 2023 … Are You?,” functions as a self-described “Country radio pep talk from a guy who has asked a lot of questions about the industry over the past year. I can feel the answers coming,” he writes. “I cannot wait to see and hear what’s in store for the format and the genre in the coming months.”

Read more in ALL ACCESS' CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

« back to Net News