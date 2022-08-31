2022 Results

BMG revenues increased 30.6% year-over-year to €866 million and operating EBITDA rose 34.9% to €195 million for the full year 2022, both figures all-time highs, parent BERTELSMANN disclosed in its annual report THURSDAY (3/30). The increases were attributed to "organic growth in its recorded and publishing businesses and were supported by an investment offensive." Digital's share of total revenues grew from 63% in 2021 to 70% last year.

The company pointed to its €509 million investment in acquiring music catalogs and signing artists during the year, with 45 catalog acquisitions, including those of PETER FRAMPTON, JEAN-MICHEL JARRE, FOOLS GARDEN, HARRY NILSSON, SIMPLE MINDS, PRIMAL SCREAM, and CHRIS REA. Artists who were signed or extended by BMG in 2022 included RITA ORA, LOGIC, JULIAN LENNON, MARTERIA, STEFFLON DON, NICKELBACK, and JASON ALDEAN. Top album sellers were ALDEAN, LOUIS TOMLINSON, MÖTLEY CRÜE, 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, BACKSTREET BOYS, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, KYLIE MINOGUE, and BRYAN ADAMS.

Publishing revenues were boosted by the catalogs of BRUNO MARS, MICK JAGGER and KEITH RICHARDS, JUICE WRLD, KURT COBAIN, and ROGER WATERS in particular generated high revenues. Top-selling new releases were from DJ KHALED, KONTRA K, GEORGE EZRA, CARLY PEARCE, MAXWELL, RICCARDO ZANOTTI, PETER FOX, RAF CAMORA, KRAFTKLUB, MAX GIESINGER, and JOHANNES OERDING. BMG also signed new deals or renewals with HALSEY, ELVIS COSTELLO, ROBIN KADIR, BAZZAZIAN, SLOWTHAI, JESSIE REYEZ, AFROJACK, MONTEZ, and LUCRY.

