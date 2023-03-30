Remote Radio

The LOS ANGELES ANGELS will join the TORONTO BLUE JAYS as the only MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL teams not to send their radio broadcasters on the road this season. THE ATHLETIC reports that ANGELS owner ARTE MORENO cited "the economics" for the move, as well as a "lack of tangible benefit."

Several teams used remote broadcasting during the pandemic, but most have resumed sending radio and TV crews on the road; the BLUE JAYS briefly returned to sending BEN WAGNER on the road last season but will have games called from a TORONTO studio this season.

The ANGELS own their own flagship radio station, Sports KLAA-A (AM830)/ORANGE-LOS ANGELES, with TERRY SMITH and MARK LANGSTON calling home games from the ANGELS STADIUM press box and road games from KLAA's studios at the stadium. LOTUS Spanish Sports KWKW-A/LOS ANGELES will air half of the ANGELS schedule in Spanish, with ROLANDO GONZALEZ replacing JOSE TOLENTINO.

