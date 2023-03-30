Back On TV

PREMIERE NETWORKS and iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK's "THE BREAKFAST CLUB" with CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD and DJ ENVY is returning to television with a one-hour "special edition" version of the show, highlighting the show's celebrity interviews and regular segments, airing on BET weekdays at 9a (ET) starting APRIL 17th. The show previously aired a simulcast on REVOLT in 2014-2021.

“We’re thrilled to partner with iHEARTMEDIA to bring THE BREAKFAST CLUB and their unique brand of entertainment and cultural commentary to our audiences,” said BET CEO and President SCOTT MILLS. “We recognize the show’s influence and popularity, and we are confident that the partnership will be meaningful to our viewers and to our partners. Hosts CHARLAMAGNE and DJ ENVY are long time members of the BET and PARAMOUNT family, so we couldn’t be more excited to welcome THE BREAKFAST CLUB home to BET.”

“BET and iHEARTMEDIA have a shared mission in engaging and entertaining lovers of hip-hop culture, so this partnership couldn’t be a better fit,” said BET EVP/Enterprise Growth Strategy, Business Operations, and Programming Strategy BRIAN RIKUDA. “This addition to BET’s programming lineup will superserve our loyal audiences with fresh content from the celebrities they love and expand our reach to new daytime audiences.”

“What began as a daily morning radio show over a decade ago in NEW YORK CITY, has now become a cultural beacon across AMERICA,” said iHEARTMEDIA Pres./Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES. “This new partnership with BET will expand the radio show’s reach to millions more watching on this iconic television network.”

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to showcase THE BREAKFAST CLUB on BET,” said DJ ENVY. “I love what the new BET is doing!”

"BET has been the home of so many cultural institutions, like RAP CITY and 106 & PARK, that have shaped a generation,” said CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD. “Those shows laid the foundation for THE BREAKFAST CLUB to stand on and grow into the cultural institution that we have become. We look forward to carrying on the tradition.”

“THE BREAKFAST CLUB and BET are a perfect partnership,” said iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Programming THEA MITCHEM. “We’re excited to team up with BET to expand the reach of THE BREAKFAST CLUB as they continue to entertain, enlighten, and uplift culture.”

« see more Net News