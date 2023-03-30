Johnnie D.

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WGCI/CHICAGO PD JOHNNIE D's position has been eliminated due to budget cuts. He had been with the station for eight years (NET NEWS 5/21/15).

D. told ALL ACCESS, "My journey leading 107.5 WGCI at iHEARTMEDIA was nothing less than amazing. Utilizing my Programming Strategies over the last 8 years we were able to consistently be the #1 Hip Hop and R&B Radio Station in CHICAGO. In addition, through my unique efforts we were able to make millions of dollars from NTR Events, create several great ratings stories, and make a positive impact in the community.

"This is an exciting time, and I am tremendously eager to see what GOD has planned for my future. I want to thank DOC WYNTER, and THEA MITCHEM for their leadership and mentorship over the past years. Most Importantly, I want to Thank WGCI Staff for allowing me to be their leader and create some great memories. I am open and available for all opportunities and can be reached via email at johnnieglover@gmail.com.”

