Fundraiser

AUDACY News-Talk KDKA-A-W261AX, Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN), Top 40 WBZZ (100.7 STAR), Country WDSY (Y108), and Hip Hop WAMO-A-W297BU/PITTSBURGH raised funds for the GREATER PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY FOOD BANK to provide 351,000 meals for people in need in the “GIANT EAGLE Feed the Need Radiothon” on MARCH 25th. The stations aired the radiothon 5a-6p (ET).

“This is what Pittsburghers do,” said SVP/Market Mgr. MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLI. "Time after time I am amazed at the incredible generosity and support that our city shows to each other in any time of need. We are so grateful at AUDACY PITTSBURGH to all of our partners and listeners who stepped up once again to help our friends at the GREATER PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY FOOD BANK.”

“The FOOD BANK is proud to partner with AUDACY on the 'Feed The Need Radiothon,'” said GREATER PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY FOOD BANK Pres./CEO LISA SCALES. “What started in response to the pandemic has now grown into an annual event that raises enough money for hundreds of thousands of meals for our neighbors in need. It reflects the power of community and how together, we can achieve lasting solutions to hunger and its root causes.”

“We are so appreciative of each and every person who chose to support the incredible efforts of GREATER PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY FOOD BANK by participating in ‘Feed the Need,’” said sponsor GIANT EAGLE spokesperson JANNAH JABLONOWSKI. “Pittsburghers never fail to show up for one another, and we are in awe of how that generosity is once again shining through.”

