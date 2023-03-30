Departures

Talk of a round of layoffs at SALEM MEDIA GROUP has surfaced, with several employees let go as part of a workforce reduction at the company. ALL ACCESS has reached out to SALEM management for comment.

Among the layoffs, SALEM/CHICAGO Production Dir. BRIAN RHODES was among those let go; he has been working out of his home studio in CINCINNATI for the last two-and-a-half years and worked out of a home studio in CHICAGO for the previous five-and-a-half years. RHODES tells ALL ACCESS that he is looking for similar opportunities and can be reached at brian@brianrhodesvo.com or (312)-909-7101 and his demos are at brianrhodesvo.com.

Also posting on LINKEDIN that he has exited SALEM is Dir./Satellite Operations JIM BARTO, who was with the company for 27 years, the last 22 in his most recent position. BARTO, who is also a news anchor for the TEXAS STATE NETWORK and AUDACY News KRLD-A/DALLAS, can be reached at jebarto3@verizon.net or (214) 697-0715.

And RADIO INSIGHT is reporting that Religion WFIL-A and News-Talk WNTP-A (AM 990 THE ANSWER)/PHILADELPHIA Chief Operator TED WINKLER has also exited.

Any SALEM employees affected by the layoffs can let the industry know they're available by reporting the information to ALL ACCESS by clicking here.

