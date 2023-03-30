Noory

PREMIERE NETWORKS' "COAST TO COAST A.M." with GEORGE NOORY is joining the lineup at HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE for 1-5 (ET), effective APRIL 3rd and replacing replays of the station's midday show with TORREY SNOW and DAN JOSEPH. The show previously aired in the market on crosstown WCBM MARYLAND, INC. News-Talk WCBM-A.

“COAST TO COAST AM has enthralled late-night listeners for decades,” said WBAL Director of Programming/News Director JEFF WADE. “The show’s unique blend of topics and issues, and live coverage of news events as they happen, make it the ideal complement to WBAL’s live and local daytime talk lineup.”

“It’s great to be back in the CHARM CITY!,” said NOORY. “As a young boy, I'd spend many days visiting family, and even took in a few ORIOLE games. I couldn’t be more excited to be heard on the legendary WBAL.”

