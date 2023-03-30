Sold

COMMERCIAL ASSETS, INC. is selling AC WLIM-A (THE BREEZE)/MEDFORD, NY and W227CL/PORT JEFFERSON, NY to JVC MEDIA, LLC for $500,000.

In other filings with the FCC, SAMUEL M. STEMM is selling 87% of METROPLEX COMMUNICATIONS, INC., licensee of News-Talk WBGZ-A-W232CR-W296DR/ALTON, IL, to SHEILA DARR and NICK DARR for $300,000. After closing, NICK DARR will add 48% of the company to his present 3% holdings, and SHEILA DARR will own 35%.

And THE ASSOCIATION FOR COMMUNITY EDUCATION, INC. is selling the construction permit for a new FM in WINDSOR, MO to OUR LADY'S PEACE PRAYER CENTER, INC. for $8,250.

« see more Net News