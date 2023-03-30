A Documentary Capturing 100 Years

CUMULUS MEDIA News/Talk KMJ (NEWSTALK 580/105.9)/FRESNO, CA, has teamed up with the local PBS to present the documentary “KMJ: 100 Years in the Valley,” which debuted last night.

Hosted by JOHN BROESKE, the doc details the impact the station and its personalities have had on FRESNO and the greater CENTRAL VALLEY of CALIFORNIA over the past century.

View the trailer now here.

Joked BROESKE in the trailer, “When KMJ went on the air, people didn’t have radios."

KMJ hit the airwaves with just 50 watts of power on MARCH 23rd, 1922. Eventually, with the threat of WORLD WAR II looming, the FCC allowed KMJ to boost its power to a whopping 50,000 watts.

“KMJ: 100 Years In The Valley” was written and directed by EMMY-winning filmmaker JEFF AIELLO. KMJ PD BLAKE TAYLOR served as a producer.

