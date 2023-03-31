Radiothon

LEGEND COMMUNICATIONS OF WYOMING/BIG HORN RADIO NETWORK Country KZMQ-F/GREYBULL-CODY, WY, with help from the entire cluster, raised $101,500 for ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL in a two day radiothon.

KZMQ morning host BRAYDEN MCCOY led the radiothon, which aired on KZMQ 6a-6p (MT) but included personalities from the entire cluster, including Oldies KZMQ-A, Classic Hits KCGL (104.1 THE EAGLE), News-Talk KODI-A-K244CG, and Hot AC KTAG.

« see more Net News