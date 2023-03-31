-
Big Horn Radio Network/Cody, WY Radiothon Raises $101,500 For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
by Perry Michael Simon
March 31, 2023 at 8:50 AM (PT)
LEGEND COMMUNICATIONS OF WYOMING/BIG HORN RADIO NETWORK Country KZMQ-F/GREYBULL-CODY, WY, with help from the entire cluster, raised $101,500 for ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL in a two day radiothon.
KZMQ morning host BRAYDEN MCCOY led the radiothon, which aired on KZMQ 6a-6p (MT) but included personalities from the entire cluster, including Oldies KZMQ-A, Classic Hits KCGL (104.1 THE EAGLE), News-Talk KODI-A-K244CG, and Hot AC KTAG.