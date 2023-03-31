Lesmes and Bradley

NASHVILLE-based label, artist management and music publishing company RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT has hired MAGGIE LESMES as Product Mgr. and SHANNON BRADLEY as Creative Mgr.

LESMES most recently served as the Mgr./Label Services at BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT, where she assisted in the execution of major projects for artists KELSEA BALLERINI and RAY FULCHER, among others. BRADLEY is a photographer and videographer who previously worked as Social Media Coord. for entertainment companies based out of FLORIDA, LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK, and NASHVILLE. With her new role at RISER HOUSE, she will assist in capturing content and oversee the creative direction for all artists on the roster.

RISER HOUSE Label Mgr. MEGAN SCHULTZ said, "We are so excited to continue growing our team with these two fabulous ladies. Both MAGGIE and SHANNON are incredibly hard workers and have already proven themselves to be invaluable additions to our team."

