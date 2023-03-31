Power To The Perros

BAHAKEL Top 40 WDOD (Hits 96)/CHATTANOOGA, TN will host the 14th annual RUNNING OF THE CHIHUAHUAS.

Over the years, it has become one of the city’s most unique and loved events. PD TODD HALLER explains, "After sitting out during the winter months, these tiny but mighty perros have pent-up energy galore and are ready to run!"

Prizes will be awarded for best dressed, most team spirit, as well as most territory marked.

The free event is open to the public and will take place MAY 6th at the city's FIRST HORIZON PAVILION at FINLEY STADIUM. There'll be a photo booth, kid zone, VIP area, special vendor offers, musical performances from OLIVIA LUNNY and SENSES, plus special mixes by HITS 96 in-house mixologist, DJ MIXX.

