Jayn's Back At KNRK

AUDACY Alternative KNRK (94/7 ALTERNATIVE PORTLAND)/PORTLAND, OR adds JAYN to weekdays from noon-2p, beginning MONDAY, APRIL 3rd. JAYN continues her role at AUDACY/SAN FRANCISCO as afternoon host and Music Supervisor for Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @ 97.3) and Music Supervisor of Adult Hits KITS (105.3 DAVE FM).

94/7 ALTERNATIVE PORTLAND Brand Manager MARK HAMILTON said, "What a thrill it is to have one of America's top air talents rejoin the 94/7 team. JAYN was part of the original lineup from 1995 to 2003. Her passion for alternative music, Portland and radio puts the icing on the 94/7 cake. Welcome back JAYN!"

"To be coming back to the incredible PORTLAND team is beyond surreal, and I am beyond thrilled,” said JAYN. "Endless thanks and gratitude to MARK HAMILTON, KIM MARTINEZ, STACEY KAUFFMAN, JEFF SOTTOLANO, and MICHAEL MARTIN.”

JAYN has been at ALICE @ 97.3 since 2004 and hosted middays from 2006-2014, when she then took over afternoons. In JANUARY 2020, she was named Music Supervisor of then-KITS (ALT 105.3), and later added the same post of the rebranded Adult Hits 105.3 DAVE FM.

