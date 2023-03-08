Ryan

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL's DAVE RYAN will be honored with the KRADDICK AWARD, named in honor of the late KIDD KRADDICK at this year's MORNING SHOW BOOTCAMP. The news comes fresh off of RYAN inking a multi-year extension with the station for the DAVE RYAN SHOW which also consists of FALEN BONSETT, DRAKE WEBB and Jenny LUTTENBERGER.

According to JOCKLINE DAILY's THE MOUTH, Each year's recipient is charged with selecting the following year's honoree. Last year's recipient, MOJO, of iHEART's “MOJO IN THE MORNING' on WKQI (CHANNEL 955)/DETROIT, said in making the selection: “DAVE has always been the example of what every morning show should strive to be. When I started in DETROIT he was one of the most supportive friends, always there to give me help. You don’t do 30 years at one station unless you’re Talented, Innovative and a Hard Worker.. Dave is all three!!"

RYAN said of the award, "The radio was always on in my house growing up. When I got into radio at 16, all I ever wanted was to be like those people I listened to. Doing it successfully has been an incredible reward by itself. According to THE MOUTH, RYAN added, "Now, to be honored by someone as passionate, successful and talented as MOJO is almost surreal. That little kid on the chicken farm would have never, ever believed this! Thanks MOJO for letting me know I’ve made a difference in the industry I love. Thanks to all the previous recipients for sharing this honor and remembering the best of the best, KIDD KRADDICK."

RYAN will be honored with the award at this year's MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP happening on AUGUST 10th and 11th in DALLAS at THE MARRIOTT UPTOWN HOTEL. Click here for registration information.

