It's Back

Sens. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN) and JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA) have reintroduced the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, the bill to allow news organizations, including broadcasters, to collectively negotiate terms of distribution with social media platforms, in the SENATE. The bill passed the SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE last SEPTEMBER but failed to reach a vote of the full SENATE before the term concluded. This year's attempt comes with a bipartisan list of co-sponsors, including Sens. DICK DURBIN (D-IL), STEVE DAINES (R-MT), RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D-CT), BILL CASSIDY (R-LA), SHELDON WHITEHOUSE (D-RI), LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC), SUSAN COLLINS (R-ME), JOE MANCHIN (D-WV), CYNTHIA LUMMIS (R-WY), CORY BOOKER (D-NJ), and ROGER WICKER (R-MS).

The revived bill met with plaudits from the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS, whose Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT issued a statement saying, "NAB commends the ongoing leadership of Sens. KLOBUCHAR, KENNEDY and their bipartisan cosponsors with the reintroduction of the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act. In the current media landscape, local news outlets - including local television and radio stations - are at the mercy of a handful of Big Tech gatekeepers whose anticompetitive terms devalue our content when it is increasingly accessed online. This legislation would level the playing field by enabling fair negotiations and increased investment in local newsrooms."

