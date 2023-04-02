New #1

Congratulations to BROKEN BOW RECORDS' LAINEY WILSON for landing the #1 single at Country radio this week with "Heart Like A Truck." The single tops the MEDIABASE chart in its 45th week. WILSON also has a second song in the chart's top 5 (and climbing) this week. It's her collaboration with HARDY on another truck-titled song, the lowercased "wait in the truck."

This latest chart-topper is the third #1 for WILSON, who wrote "Heart Like A Truck" with TRANNIE ANDERSON and DALLAS WILSON. The song impacted radio last MAY. WARNER/WEA/ELEKTRA's BAILEY ZIMMERMAN holds at #2 for a fourth consecutive week on the chart with "Rock And A Hard Place." New to the top 10 this week is EMI RECORDS NASGVILLE's TYLER HUBBARD, whose "Dancin' In The Country" jumps from 11-8.

