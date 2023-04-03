Martino

URBAN ONE-RADIO ONE/COLUMBUS, OH has upped THE “SHEJAY” DIVINE MARTINO to PD for Urban AC WXMG (MAGIC 95.5) and Gospel WJYD (JOY 107.1). She will also continue to handle middays. Most recently MARTINO was APD, a position she had held since 2020 (NET NEWS 12/9/20).

MARTINO said, “I can’t put into words how excited I am to be entrusted with the position of PD in one of the most amazing markets in the Midwest. Especially in a time where there aren’t many females in this position. COLUMBUS is poppin and I am more than proud to be a part of elevation.”

URBAN ONE SVP/Programming COLBY TYNER added, “DIVINE has done an outstanding job in COLUMBUS giving us our best ratings in years on WXMG. We are enormously proud to promote and celebrate her successes.”

URBAN ONE/COLUMBUS, OH VP/GM KIMBERLY KYLE said, “DIVINE MARTINO is incredibly deserving of her promotion to Program Director for our Urban AC, MAGIC 95.5, WXMG-FM and our Gospel station, JOY 107.1, WJYD-FM.

"She has played a pivotal role in the success of both stations. On MAGIC, we haven’t seen ratings like this in years, and the station has never sounded better! And she guided JOY to that station’s first STELLAR award in 2022. We are so fortunate to have someone of her talents on the URBAN ONE-COLUMBUS team.”

« see more Net News