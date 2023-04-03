Boomer Study

A webinar next week from EDISON RESEARCH and NPR will reveal data from a study of podcast listening and media habits of Americans over 55 years old.

The study, ”Hit Play, Boomer! Podcasting’s Age 55+ Opportunity,” will be presented in a webinar on APRIL 13th at 2p (ET). President LARRY ROSIN will host the session, which includes interviews with Boomer listeners, 42% of which have ever listened to a podcast.

Register for the webinar here.

