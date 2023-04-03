-
Edison Research Webinar To Unveil Study Of Boomer Media Habits, Podcasting's Opportunity
by Perry Michael Simon
April 4, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
A webinar next week from EDISON RESEARCH and NPR will reveal data from a study of podcast listening and media habits of Americans over 55 years old.
The study, ”Hit Play, Boomer! Podcasting’s Age 55+ Opportunity,” will be presented in a webinar on APRIL 13th at 2p (ET). President LARRY ROSIN will host the session, which includes interviews with Boomer listeners, 42% of which have ever listened to a podcast.
Register for the webinar here.