Bailey

INTEGR8 RESEARCH is introducing a new metric to determine the staying power of songs. Pres. MATT BAILEY said that the company's Retention Rate metric is determined by comparing SPOTIFY plays for a song’s peak week to its plays 10 weeks later. An example offered by BAILEY is for LIZZO's "About Damn Time," which peaked at 8.5 million streams and had 5.9 million streams ten weeks later, a Retention Rate of 59%; meanwhile, TAYLOR SWIFT's "Anti-Hero" peaked at 31.4 million streams and had 5.7 million streams ten weeks later, for a Retention Rate of 18%.

“A song’s peak streaming week is a measure of how many fans an artist has and how passionate and engaged those fans are. Artists like HARRY STYLES, MORGAN WALLEN, DRAKE, and of course TAYLOR SWIFT, have fan bases that run wide and deep. A high Retention Rate means the artist’s biggest fans like it enough to keep playing it and reflects new people who have discovered it after it debuted,” said BAILEY. “A song’s ability to remain among the most streamed songs week after week is more predictive of a song’s hit potential. That’s what Retention Rate is all about.”

BAILEY explains more about the metric in a blog post, “Retention Rate: The Magic New Metric for Measuring Hit Potential in Streaming Data.” Read it here.

And BAILEY will host a webinar about the metric on APRIL 19th at 2p (ET); register here.

« see more Net News