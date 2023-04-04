Cavanah

AUDACY/CHICAGO VP/Programming and Top 40 WBBM-F (B96) and Classic Hip Hop WBMX (104.3 JAMS)/CHICAGO Brand Manager TODD CAVANAH has announced his exit. CAVANAH joined B96 as APD/MD in 1990 and became PD in 1993.

CAVANAH said, "I always tell my wife ERIN when we arrive at a big event to 'say hello to everyone and goodbye to no one,' this way we can leave quickly.

"It’s unheard of, especially in this business, to work for the same station for 33 years, but I did it," he continued. "I have been fortunate to work with so many amazing people these past three decades. We generated millions and millions of dollars with our amazing brands B96 and 104-3 JAMS. We put the biggest superstar artists on our Summer Bash and Jingle Bash stages! At last count I believe I’ve also trained 11 or 12 Market Managers.

"There are way too many people to thank for making me look so good over the years, but I want to thank two people specifically. First, DAVE SHAKES who hired me away from ELEKTRA RECORDS in 1990 to be his APD/Music Director and then I eventually replaced him as Program Director in 1993. Secondly, the most amazing human being on planet earth, ERIK BRADLEY. He was my first hire as PD in OCTOBER 1993. I told my Market Manager back then that this guy I want to hire will be the MICHAEL JORDAN of the radio industry! I scouted that one correctly. E MONEY B, thank you for everything!

"Well, I’m going to ignore my own advice and say goodbye to everyone.

"After much consideration I have decided to part ways with AUDACY and spend the summer traveling with my boys as they play baseball all across the country. I am looking forward to embarking on my next career opportunity. I will soon be a free agent and excited to see what my next 33 year job will be.

"I look forward to speaking with my friends over the next few months. Feel free to reach me at Todoubledcavanah@gmail.com."

Regional Pres. RACHEL WILLIAMSON said, "Not many can build a music brand like TODD CAVANAH. With TODD at the helm, B96 became one of the most iconic brands in CHICAGO and throughout Top 40 nationwide, and 104.3 JAMS launched to the top of CHICAGO radio within months of its birth. But even more than the major accomplishments, TODD has been a great teammate. We wish him the best of luck in this next phase of his career and will miss his warmth and camaraderie."

EVP/Head of Programming JEFF SOTTOLANO said, "It would be hard to overstate the impact on CHICAGO radio TODD CAVANAH has had. In addition to building B96 into one of the marquee top 40 brands in AMERICA and curating incredible 'Jingle Bash' and 'Summer Bash' events, he also led the successful launch of 104.3 JAMS. As evidenced by the talent and programmers TODD has mentored through the years, he is not only an A+ professional but an A+ human being. He will be missed by everyone at AUDACY as we wish him the best in his next chapter."

