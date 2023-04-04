Banks (Photo: Facebook)

MACIE BANKS has added a midday show on SIRIUSXM's "The Highway" channel in addition to her morning co-hosting duties on THE STORME WARREN SHOW. She announced the news in an INSTAGRAM post, noting that her show will air from noon to 4p (ET).

She succeeds Country artist KELLIE PICKLER in that role. PICKLER joined SIRIUSXM in FEBRUARY of 2022 (NET NEWS 2/3/22).

BANKS joined SIRIUSXM in 2021 from an Account Mgr. role at CUMULUS/ATLANTA and weekend host for its Country WKHX (NEW COUNTRY 101-FIVE) (NET NEWS 10/6/21). Before that, she was morning co-host at COX MEDIA GROUP Country WNGC/ATHENS, GA, along with tracking nights at Country sister WWKA (K92.3)/ORLANDO.

« see more Net News