The TORONTO BLUE JAYS' studio broadcasts of road games encountered an unexpected glitch SATURDAY (4/1) when BEN WAGNER's remote play-by-play call was accompanied by a fire alarm at the TORONTO studio from which he was broadcasting.

The CANADIAN PRESS reports that beeping noises were heard in the background of WAGNER's play-by-play during the JAYS' game in ST. LOUIS. WAGNER, whose calls air on a network based at ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA Sports CJCL-A (SPORTSNET 590 THE FAN)/TORONTO, paused when the alarm went off and then continued his broadcast. ROGERS Sr. Mgr./Communications JASON JACKSON told CP that "we had a fire alarm at the studio... it was a false alarm -- all is OK."

The JAYS and LOS ANGELES ANGELS are the only teams not sending their radio crews on the road this season.

