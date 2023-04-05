-
Libsyn Podcasting Platform Now Available In Spanish
by Perry Michael Simon
April 5, 2023 at 5:27 AM (PT)
-
LIBSYN's podcasting platform is now available in Spanish, with the company saying that it is exploring the possibility of adding additional languages in the future.
The new language setting is available on several pages on the LIBSYN site, including the homepage and login pages, sign-up information, dashboard, knowledge base articles, tooltips and guides, and invoicing, as well as for "Help Desk" support.