Nominees

Nominees have been announced for the INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF DIGITAL ARTS & SCIENCES' 27th annual WEBBY AWARDS, selected from 14,000 entries from over 70 countries. Nominees include celebrities like SELENA GOMEZ, HARRY STYLES, DOJA CAT, LIZZO, LUPITA NYONG’O, BTS, BOMANI JONES, ANDERSON COOPER, BLACKPINK, CRISTIANO RONALDO, POST MALONE, MEGAN THEE STALLION, SERENA WILLIAMS, DRAKE and FUTURE, the cast of "TED LASSO," RUPAUL, MRBEAST, KARA SWISHER, and SCOTT GALLOWAY, and businesses including ADOBE, AMAZON, APPLE, AUDIBLE, CNN, DISNEY, ESPN, GOOGLE, HBO, NETFLIX, OPENAI, PARAMOUNT, REDDIT, SESAME STREET, SPOTIFY, THE WASHINGTON POST, and WONDERY.

The awards once again include the WEBBY AWARD, selected by a panel of judges, and the WEBBY PEOPLE'S VOICE AWARD, voted on by the public at vote.webbyawards.com through APRIL 20th. A new category for WEBBY Podcast Company of the Year will honor the company with the most nominations and wins in podcast categories; AUDIBLE, WONDERY, WAITWHAT, and iHEARTMEDIA are the contenders. A Media Company of the Year award for the company with the most nominations and wins overall includes MTV, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC, THE WASHINGTON POST, CNN, HBO, and VOX MEDIA.

“The WEBBYS is in a unique position -- every year we have the opportunity to see pivotal industry trends play out through our Nominees,” said Managing Dir. CIEL VANDERVEEN. “This year was no exception; not only were we blown away by the creativity and quality of the work, but we were inspired by the teams that created new innovations with AI technologies, built new responsible products, and so much more.”

The award winners will be announced on APRIL 25th and presented on MAY 15th in NEW YORK.

See the nominees at webbyawards.com.

