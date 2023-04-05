Dobbs

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that G AUDIO NETWORKS is dropping syndication of the "LOU DOBBS FINANCIAL REPORTS" three-times-daily radio feature.

The show will end on APRIL 30th, and affiliates are being advised of the feature's termination and are being offered assistance with the transition.

DOBBS' feature moved to G AUDIO NETWORKS one year ago and was previously distributed via SALEM RADIO NETWORK. DOBBS has been in the news recently as part of the DOMINION defamation suit against FOX NEWS, with his former FOX BUSINESS NETWORK show cited in DOMINION's suit as among those spreading falsehoods about election fraud.

