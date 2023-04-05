Cruz

A day after TODD CAVANAH's exit (NET NEWS 4/4), AUDACY AC WMYX (99.1 THE MIX) and Top 40 WXSS (103.7 KISS FM)/MILWAUKEE Assistant Brand Mgr, and Regional CHR Format Brand Manager MOLLY CRUZ has been named Brand Manager at sister Top 40 WBBM-F (B96)/CHICAGO. At the same time, CAVANAH's role as Brand Mgr. at Classic Hip Hop WBMX (104.3 JAMS) will be filled on an interim basis by B96 Assistant Brand Mgr. ERIK BRADLEY.

“I’m filled with gratitude and excitement about the opportunity that lies ahead,” said CRUZ, who had been with the MILWAUKEE stations for seven years. “It's a dream come true to be a part of a brand that has been a source of inspiration since my childhood days growing up in the CHICAGO suburbs. The opportunity to grow within AUDACY, join the B96 family and lead this world-famous brand is an unbelievable honor. I'm thrilled to begin this new chapter and look forward to bringing fresh, fun, and innovative ideas to the B96 brand. This is a full-circle moment that I will be eternally grateful for!"

“MOLLY brings a mix of both MIDWEST roots with deep experiences and success across top 40 and CHR stations,” said AUDACY CHICAGO Regional Pres. RACHEL WILLIAMSON. “We look forward to her leading the next chapter of B96’s iconic brand, and collaborating with our talent."

“B96 is one of AMERICA's longest running and most important CHRs,” said VP/Programming and Operations GREG SOLK. “Building on TODD's excellence is a big-time challenge, and Molly is ready to meet that challenge. We are excited to welcome her home to work closely with ERIK BRADLEY and our superstar morning show, 'THE MORNING MESS.'”

