With NEBRASKA RURAL RADIO ASSOCIATION (NRRA) closing on its purchase of Country KBRY (K-BEAR 92.3)/BROKEN BOW, NE from MID NEBRASKA BROADCASTING, NRRA has named sister Country KRVN (RIVER 93.1)/LEXINGTON. NE's ADAM SMITH as K-BEAR's new OM.

SMITH said, “I want to thank (NRRA CEO) TIM MARSHALL and the NEBRASKA RURAL RADIO ASSOCIATION for the opportunity to join the K-BEAR Country team in BROKEN BOW. Being part of the KRVN team for the past 24 years has allowed me to work with some extremely talented broadcasters, and enjoy some fantastic experiences.... I'm excited to now have the chance to continue working for a broadcast organization of the NRRA’s caliber while returning to my CUSTER COUNTY roots."

NRRA Chairman BEN STEFFEN said, "We, at the NEBRASKA RURAL RADIO ASSOCIATION, are proud to build on the bold vision of our founding members who established our association more than 70 years ago. As Chairman, I am delighted to welcome the talented KBRY team to our broadcast family, and we are excited to work together to serve our communities better."

