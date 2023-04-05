Top (L-R): Kerns And McNelly, Bottom (L-R) Balc And Farris

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has promoted TIFFANY KERNS to SVP/Industry Relations & Philanthropy and elevated CATHARINE McNELLY to VP/Communications. Also promoted are BEN BALCH, to Sr. Dir./Accounting & Financial Planning, and MICHAEL FARRIS to Sr. Dir./Business Strategy & Insights.

KERNS previously held the title of VP/Industry Relations & Philanthropy. Prior to joining CMA in 2013, she was the Dir./Development at the CYSTIC FIBROSIS FOUNDATION. KERNS leads CMA’s philanthropic arm, the CMA FOUNDATION, as Executive Director. She reports to CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. Contact KERNS at tkerns@cmaworld.com.

McNELLY was previously Sr. Dir./Communications. Prior to joining CMA in 2017, she held positions with ATLANTIC RECORDS and COLUMBIA RECORDS. She reports to SVP/Marketing, Content & Communications Strategy KELLY STRIEWSKI. Contact McNELLY at cmcnelly@cmaworld.com.

BALCH, who joined CMA in 2013, previously worked at TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY. He reports to SVP/Finance & Administration AMY SMARTT. Contact BALCH at bbalch@cmaworld.com.

Prior to joining CMA, FARRIS worked for THE ASPIRE GROUP, INC. He reports to VP/Business Strategy & Operations EMILY EVANS. Reach FARRIS at mfarris@cmaworld.com.

TRAHERN said of the promotions, “TIFFANY, CATHARINE, BEN and MICHAEL are all key strategic and forward-thinking leaders across a variety of teams at CMA. They each display unwavering commitment to CMA’s mission while continuing to innovate and create solutions-based strategies in their respective fields.”

