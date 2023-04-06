Dave Milner Answers The Tough Stuff

Here are the details of the third of our Fireside Chats at ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023. It happens on FRIDAY, APRIL 28th at 9a (PT) and features the experienced, savvy, and innovative management style of CUMULUS MEDIA Pres./OPERATIONS DAVE MILNER sitting down with ALL ACCESS Pres./Publisher JOEL DENVER, presented by RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC.

You can’t have great radio without great leadership and one of the best in our business is DAVE MILNER with decades of on-the-street knowledge. In his role as CUMULUS’ Pres./Operations, DAVE is the right hand to CUMULUS Pres./CEO MARY BERNER. He calls on his long tenure at the company and past experience with iHEARTMEDIA/CLEAR CHANNEL and ENTERCOM, running the SAN FRANCISCO and SACRAMENTO markets, as well as overseeing sales in PORTLAND to help guide CUMULUS through challenging times.

During this conversation, DAVE will share his thoughts on:

The future of radio and what strategic moves it needs to do to thrive

Cumulus being a buyer, a seller, or standing pat with the properties you currently have

Localism and how to keep that going in an age of voice tracking and consolidation with more national or regional programming and reducing local staff.

What’s changed most about radio during his long career

What changes he’d like to see made in radio audiences measurement

Where does AI fit into Cumulus’ future? Are you exploring ChatGPT?

And … so much more!

Enhanced Talent Guidance & Support (creation of new stars)

Accelerating Our Digital Future (be on a level playing field with DSPs)

What does AI mean for radio? (programming, voiceovers, production)

Increasing Revenue (exploring new models)

Decreasing Interruptions (commercials)

Trends In Ratings (reversing the slide; increasing sample sizes)

Trends In Music (making sense of using metrics, callout in 2023)

