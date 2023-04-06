Objects To Tag

TWITTER has tagged the account of NPR with a line designating the network as "state-affiliated media," a characterization otherwise reserved for propaganda outlets controlled by governments. NPR receives under 1% of its funding from federal sources and relies on donations and underwriting grants, and advertising on its podcasts, for its revenue. TWITTER owner ELON MUSK, posting a quote from the TWITTER Help Center defining "state-affiliated media" as "outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution," tweeted, "Seems accurate." The policy appears to have been altered to bring NPR under the definition shortly after the label was placed on NPR's account; the definition previously included a line saying, "State-financed media organizations with editorial independence, like the BBC in the UK or NPR in the US for example, will not be labeled."

In a tweet on his own account, NPR Pres./CEO JOHN LANSING wrote, "We were disturbed to see last night that TWITTER has labeled NPR as 'state-affiliated media,' a description that, per TWITTER's own guidelines, does not apply to NPR. NPR and our Member stations are supported by millions of listeners who depend on us for the independent, fact-based journalism we provide. NPR stands for freedom of speech and holding the powerful accountable. It is unacceptable for TWITTER to label us this way. A vigorous, vibrant free press is essential to the health of our democracy."

