Meal Time

The first fruit from BUZZFEED STUDIOS and ACAST's partnership for a slate of six weekly podcasts (NET NEWS 3//2/22) is "BITE CLUB," a podcast from BUZZFEED's TASTY vertical hosted by JASMINE PAK and KATIE AUBIN and debuting APRIL 18th. The announcement also previewed the second podcast to come from the partnership, a show from BUZZFEED UNSOLVED on unexplained phenomena, unsolved mysteries, and conspiracy theories.

"Food brings people together -- tapping into the traditions and culture we share with one another and sparking the type of engaging conversation that podcasting serves so well,” said ACAST Dir./Development and Studios TIM RUGGERI. “We look forward to bringing BITE CLUB to every podcast platform and listening app out there so that it's accessible for communities everywhere."

“We’re thrilled to kick off our new slate of podcasts in partnership with ACAST and we couldn’t be more excited that our inaugural series will dive into the delicious world of TASTY,” said BUZZFEED STUDIOS Head of Unscripted PAUL RICCI. “With a diverse lineup of programming on the horizon, this is the first taste of what we have in store -- and we can’t wait for audiences to join us.”

« see more Net News