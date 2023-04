Sold

AUDACY's AUDACY ATLAS LLC subsidiary is selling Hot AC WTSS (STAR 102.5)/BUFFALO and Country WLFP (94.1 THE WOLF)/GERMANTOWN-MEMPHIS to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $15,500,000.

In other filings with the FCC, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's TOWNSQUARE LICENSE, LLC is selling News-Talk KPRK-A/LIVINGSTON, MT to MOLEO MEDIA GROUP, LLC for $350,000.

FAMILY LIFE MINSTRIES, INC. is selling Religion WCGM/WATTSBURG, PA to LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE, INC. for $250,000.

BIRACH BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling Silent WGOP-A-W293DN/POCOMOKE CITY, MD to THE WATERS GROUP, LLC for $200,000 ($10,000 down, $190,000 in a promissory note). The station's facility burned down last AUGUST.

CECELIA LIFOIFOI's HOLONET CORPORATION is selling AC KZMI/GARAPAN-SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS to ROBERT O. WEBB and DAVID C. HOOD's DB MEDIA for $195,000.

CENTRO FAMILIAR CRISTIANO is selling K296BP/EPHRATA, WA to JACOBS RADIO PROGRAMMING, LLC for $30,000. The primary station will be the buyer's Classic Country KBSN-A (REAL COUNTRY 1470)/MOSES LAKE, WA.

And BLARNEY STONE BROADCASTING, INC. is donating Religion WMQU-A/GRAYLING, MT to RELEVANT RADIO, INC.

« see more Net News