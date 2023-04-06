Gibson

BIG MACHINE RECORDS SOUTHWEST Dir./Promotion & Marketing TRACY (WILKINSON) GIBSON has departed the label after nearly four years. Based in HOUSTON, she joined BIG MACHINE in 2019 after a stint with CBS RADIO/HOUSTON (now AUDACY) as Integrated Brand Mgr., which included day-to-day promotion and marketing responsibilities for Country KILT (THE BULL 100.3). Before that, she was Dir./Promotions for iHEARTMEDIA/CHARLOTTE, where she led promotional efforts for both Country WKKT and Top 40 WHQC.

She tells ALL ACCESS, "Nothing lined up yet, but excited to see what’s next for me. Always so sad when positions are eliminated, but I’m so very thankful for all the people I’ve met along the way!"

GIBSON can be reached at (828) 244-2827 or here.

