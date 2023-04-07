Shelby And Carrie

BINNIE MEDIA Active Rock WHXR (106.3 THE BONE)/PORTLAND, ME has added new talent to their weekday lineup. SHELBY is the new Midday Host and MISTRESS CARRIE is the new PM drive host for the station. The FREE BEER & HOT WINGS morning show will continue to wake up PORTLAND as it has for the past 15 plus years.

SHELBY is a NEW ENGLAND talent and has been heard on WGIR (Rock 101)/MANCHESTER, NH, WXKS (Kiss 108)/BOSTON, Sirrius XM OCTANE, and more.

CARRIE spent 22 years at WAAF/BOSTON (Now WKVB) in many roles and is now host of “THE MISTRESS CARRIE PODCAST” and can be heard on many musical outlets around the world.

BINNIE MEDIA VP/Programming MICHAEL CZARNECKI said “These women are a GREAT addition to the station. We are thrilled to be adding them. Their knowledge and passion of and for the format are the perfect addition as this brand grows and evolves.”

BINNIE MEDIA Pres. MASSIMO ROSATI added, “This is yet another step forward as we continue to build our brands to be the best in the market, as well as better serve our listeners and clients.”

