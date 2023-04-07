Ivan Tribe Passes Away

IVAN TRIBE, co-host with wife DEANNA of the Country show "HORNPIPE AND FUGUE" on OHIO UNIVERSITY Variety WOUB-F/ATHENS, OH, died TUESDAY (4/4) at 82.

The TRIBES hosted the SUNDAY show on WOUB from 1983 through last DECEMBER, and also hosted a monthly Bluegrass show, "D28 +5."

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to ALBANY LODGE #723 F&AM, c/o JEFF SLATTERY, Secretary, 45 Carol Lane, ATHENS, OH 45701 or to the IVAN M. TRIBE SCHOLARSHIP, UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE, C/O ANNETTE WARD, P. O. Box 500, RIO GRANDE, OH 45674.

