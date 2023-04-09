BROADWAY MEDIA Alternative KXRK (X96)/SALT LAKE CITY APD/MD/Digital Manager COREY O'BRIEN has resigned. His last day was APRIL 2nd. O'BRIEN also spent most of the past 25 years hosting nights on X96. He had a brief stint at then-ENTERCOM Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE as APD/mornings in 2013. O'BRIEN first joined X96 in 1998.

"For those of you who haven’t heard, I’ve decided to step down as APD/Music Director of X96 & Digital Manager for Broadway Media to start something new. It’s exciting. The good news is that they like me enough to let me keep yapping between the songs in the evenings. 26 years and it’s been wild. I’m excited that I get to mix a whole lot of new with some of what I’m used to. Thanks to everyone who has helped me down the road."