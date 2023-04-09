Kawasaki

CARL KAWASAKI, a.k.a. COWBOY KAWASAKI, passed away on FRIDAY (4/7) at the age of 61 after a series of strokes. KAWASAKI was most famous for his longtime stint on CUMULUS MEDIA Country KSKS (93.7 KISS COUNTRY)/FRESNO.

KAWASAKI began his radio career in 1982 at FRESNO STATE UNIVERSITY station KFSR. He then spent the next 30 years on several different FRESNO stations, including iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KBOS (B95) and ONE PUTT BROADCASTING Classic Rock KJFX (95.7 THE FOX), before moving on to KSKS.

His FACEBOOK page is filled with tributes, with friends leaving comments. Friend JASON STEINER told ALL ACCESS, "CARL was a true radio celebrity. Anywhere he went in FRESNO, people knew and loved him. He made a point of becoming friends with his listeners and knew so many on a personal level."

