Starts April 24th

NICK CANNON's next move is a weekday morning show for AMAZON's AMP live streaming platform. "THE DAILY CANNON," co-hosted by MASON MOUSSETTE and ABBY DE LA ROSA, will stream at 9a (ET) weekdays beginning APRIL 24th. CANNON's syndication deal with SKYVIEW NETWORKS ended on DECEMBER 30th.

“I’m excited to be joining the next generation of live audio entertainment on AMP. Having a place where I can directly connect with listeners five days a week to spotlight the hottest emerging artists, chat about the latest and greatest in music and entertainment, and share real-time announcements in my world and beyond will make THE DAILY CANNON a show you don’t want to miss,” said CANNON. “There’s a magical thing that happens when entertainment is unedited and live, and I am excited for our journey ahead.”

« see more Net News