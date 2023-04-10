Brown, Ski

COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WALR (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA gave $100 Honey Baked Ham gift cards to 500 local families heading into the EASTER weekend last THURSDAY (4/6).

The event was held in partnership with the WITHERITE LAW GROUP and 1-800-TRUCKWRECK. THE FRANK SKI SHOW WITH NINA BROWN, went live at 6a (ET), giving listeners a chance to meet the hosts and see how the show is produced.

SKI said, “Supporting the community is the core of what we do at KISS 104.1 and ensuring families have food on the table is priority. Collaborating with WITHERITE LAW GROUP to pour into our community, just as they pour into us every day, is the least we can do to assist.”

WITHERITE LAW GROUP,1-800-TRUCKWRECK/Founder AMY WITHERITE added, "We partnered with KISS 104.1 to assist as many as we can and help relieve some of the financial stress for our neighbors this EASTER. ATLANTA has a burgeoning economy with a diverse population, major employers, and the world’s largest airport.

"But there’s a very real underlying issue with the eighth largest metro area in the U.S. Hunger. The city has one of the largest food insecure populations in the nation with many families lacking resources for basic needs, including groceries. The strain of recent economic issues coupled with existing challenges make it even more difficult for families to provide for themselves."

