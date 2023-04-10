Toucher

FRED TOUCHER is taking a leave of absence from "TOUCHER & RICH" on BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON to get treatment for the voice problems he has been experiencing for several weeks.

On MONDAY's show, co-host RICH SHERTENLIEB read a statement from TOUCHER saying, “My voice has been messed up for a long time. I had been going to doctors and they didn’t seem overly concerned. However, a listener heard me and put me in touch with a doctor he works with. I went and things didn’t go great. He found some things in my throat that concerned him. He told me not to worry because he could fix all of it. Not to sound dramatic but it is possible a listener saved my life by setting up that appointment. To that, I am grateful, even though the doctor doesn’t take insurance. Between this and my divorce, I’m fucked financially! Sorry kids -- CHRISTMAS is going to look a lot different this year.

"If you stick around long enough there are going to be tough times. RICH has had them, guys behind the scenes have had them and here I go again with mine. It has been my pleasure to share my journey over the last 17 years with you guys. I knew that if I let you in on enough of my crap it would pay off one day.

"I will be back. That is for sure. In the meantime, your mornings are going to be a little happier and less fat. I’m going to write a bunch of stuff for the website. So you will know what’s up with me if you choose to care."

