Taylor Swift: Making Her Feelings Public (Photo: Brian Friedman / Shutterstock.com)

SWIFTies were all over social media after the reported breakup of TAYLOR SWIFT and her boyfriend of six years, the BRITISH actor JOE ALWYN, last week.

Some took to the internet to interpret this weekend's EASTER egg, the fact SWIFT changed songs on her "ERAS Tour" setlist from "Invisible Line," her ode to her boyfriend from 2020's "Folklore" album, to the more sardonic kiss-off tune, "The 1," also from that record. She first made the exchange on MARCH 31st in ARLINGTON, TX.

The two, who famously met at the MET GALA in NEW YORK CITY in 2016, and went public the following year, split due to "differences in their personalities."

ALWYN was listed as a co-producer on a half-dozen of the tracks on "Folklore," though neither of the two involved in the ERAS set list.

SWIFT also made her feelings known via a T-shirt she wore to another of the shows, with the line, "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together ... Ever" from her song of the same name, emblazoned in front.

« see more Net News