Sold

COX MEDIA GROUP is selling four HOUSTON stations to URBAN ONE for an undisclosed price. The stations include Country KKBQ-F (93Q COUNTRY)/PASADENA-HOUSTON, Classic Rock simulcast KHPT/CONROE-KGLK/LAKE JACKSON (THE EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5), and Classic Country KTHT (COUNTRY LEGENDS 97.1)/CLEVELAND, TX-HOUSTON. URBAN ONE will divest undisclosed stations in the market to comply with FCC ownership caps.

URBAN ONE Pres./CEO ALFRED LIGGINS said, "This acquisition is accretive and aligns with our long-term strategic goals by building our broadcast reach in HOUSTON. Our current stations 97.9 THE BOX [KBXX] and MAJIC 102.1 [KMJQ] are market leaders, and combined with our new stations, allow us to strengthen our business footprint while offering the HOUSTON community more diversified music and special event programming."

"The CMG HOUSTON radio team includes incredible people committed to informing, entertaining and elevating the HOUSTON community," said CMG Pres./CEO DAN YORK. "CMG has invested in and grown the value of CMG's HOUSTON radio brands and, while it's difficult to part ways with the valued team members in HOUSTON, we know they will continue their success as part of URBAN ONE. I want to sincerely thank each of them for their positive impact on their audiences, communities, clients and CMG."

In deals filed with the FCC, WESTERN ILLINOIS BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Country WRMJ/ALEDO, IL to WRMJ LLC for $508,029 ($31,750 down, $102,300 at closing, $373,979 in a promissory note).

IREDELL BROADCASTING, INC. is selling News-Talk WSIC-A-W264CU/STATESVILLE, NC and W290DK/MOORESVILLE, NC to GM/Host JUSTIN CKEZEPIS' REAL TALK STUDIOS, LLC for $325,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

KYRO GROUP, LLC is selling News-Talk KYRO-A-K287CM/TROY, MO to LINCOLN COUNTY BROADCASTING LLC for $110,000.

And TELIKOJA EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING INC. is selling noncommercial WQOQ (formerly WPAL)/LACEYVILLE, PA to J.M.J. RADIO, INC. for $10,000.

« see more Net News