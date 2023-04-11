Sold

IREDELL BROADCASTING, INC. is selling News-Talk WSIC-A-W264CU/STATESVILLE, NC and W290DK/MOORESVILLE, NC to GM/Host JUSTIN CKEZEPIS' REAL TALK STUDIOS, LLC for $325,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In another deal filed with the FCC, TELIKOJA EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING INC. is selling noncommercial WQOQ (formerly WPAL)/LACEYVILLE, PA to J.M.J. RADIO, INC. for $10,000.

