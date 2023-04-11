Wolff

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WAEB (B104)/ALLENTOWN, PA PD and ALLENTOWN SVP/Programming JOSH WOLFF has been named PD at CUMULUS MEDIA AC WRRM (WARM 98.5)/CINCINNATI, starting APRIL 24th. Former WARM 98.5 PD BRIAN DEMAY passed away on JANUARY 2nd (NET NEWS 1/3).

OM KEITH MITCHELL said, “I’m excited to have JOSH take the controls of WARM 98, one the country’s most heritage Adult Contemporary brands. He gets the format and the listener lifestyle. The WARM staff is really going to enjoy working with him and appreciate his enthusiasm. Being a PITTSBURGH guy, we’ll have to get him to trade in his Terrible Towel for a BENGALS cap.”

WOLFF said, “I’m grateful to CUMULUS for putting their trust in me to guide and grow WARM 98.5. I want to thank the many mentors along the way who have prepared me to be ready to program this legendary station. I can’t wait to start -- and to become very familiar with SKYLINE CHILI!”

